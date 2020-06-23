Columbus police investigating armed robbery at convenience store on Hamilton Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store.
The robbery happened Sunday, June 21 at A&D Food Mart on Hamilton Road.
The Columbus Police Department responded to the armed robbery shortly before 5 p.m.
The suspect is described as a male with a low hair cut. He was wearing a black shirt and black basketball shorts with American flag shorts underneath. The suspect had on a black Puma hat and a royal blue shirt tied around his face.
Police say the suspect entered the store about an hour before the robbery and was wearing the same clothing as he was wearing at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4272.
