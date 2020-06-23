Runners won’t lace up for Country’s Barbecue Midnight Express run in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the first time in 38 years, runners in the Fountain City will not be lacing up their shoes at midnight for the Country’s Barbecue Midnight Express run.
Spokespeople with Country’s Barbecue, who has sponsored the fan-favorite event for almost four decades, say they have run in high heat, high humidity, cool nights and during hurricanes, but COVID-19 is what will bring the race to a halt for the first time.
The announcement was made via their Facebook page that the race, which usually takes place in late August, would not be held in 2020 and would resume in 2021.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.