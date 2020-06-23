71 inmates at Troup County Jail test positive for COVID-19

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - After having the Georgia Department of Public Health test all inmates at the Troup County Jail for COVID-19, nearly a quarter of the inmates tested positive for the virus.
Reports state that of the 316 inmates tested for the virus, 71 received positive results. 242 tested negative for the virus and three others have their results pending.
48 staff members were also tested, two of whom tested positive. 45 tested negative and one other’s results were inconclusive and will be retested.
21 inmates signed forms refusing to be tested for COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is currently reporting 1,027 cases in Troup County.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said that once results were released, they would announce a plan of action for conditions within the jail moving forward. There is no word at this time on what those plans may be or when they should be expected. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.
