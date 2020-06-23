More Storms Wednesday!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Stormy weather continues Wednesday as tropical moisture surges into the Valley from the south, and a cold front approaches from the north. By end of the week, we return to a more typical Summer pattern with a few storms each afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday due to higher rain chances. By the weekend, we'll be frying in the low to mid-90s once again.
Tropical Storm Dolly formed in the far northern Atlantic earlier today. The storm will go out to sea, and not threaten land. Otherwise, the tropics look quiet in the coming days.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.