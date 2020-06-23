Nearly six dozen inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Troup Co. Jail

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - After parents showed up in big numbers at the Troup County Jail last week complaining about an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among inmates, a mass testing was conducted Friday and now the results are in.
Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said they had enough positive COVID-19 cases in the jail that they felt it was best to do an entire screening of the jail.
Nearly six dozen inmates are positive and two detention officer staff members are also positive.
“It’s been a nightmare ever since. I’m just worried about him,” said Amy Smith.
Amy Smith said her son is one of the 25 inmates in the Troup County Jail who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Friday’s mass testing done at the jail. The sheriff’s office said 71 inmates tested Friday are positive.
“He called me and he said that he had it and of course, I haven’t been able to hardly sleep since then. I was just hoping that they would be taken care of. I’ve been a nurse 25 years, so I know exactly what needs to be done. They were giving them Tylenol and Vitamin C for a while and after about a week, they quit giving them the Vitamin C,” Amy Smith said.
Sgt. Smith said the Georgia Department of Public Health tested 316 inmates on Friday.
“Now, there’s a plan in place to actually move the positives away from the negative and kind of isolate those. There’s a lot of factors that go into place. We have to see which inmate can be with each other inmates,” Sgt.Smith explained.
Sgt. Smith said they have a medical staff at the jail 24 hours a day.
“My son’s health is what is important to me and when I talk to him and he tells me that medical never comes to check on him when he said he was short of breath, then I think they need to be worried. Bottom line, somebody needs to take responsibility,” said Amy Smith.
According to Sgt. Smith, the majority of the new 71 cases are asymptomatic.
“It could have been an inmate that came in asymptomatic. It could have been an employee or contractor who came in asymptomatic. We’re just doing our best right now to mitigate these measures and we can assure the public that the inmates here and the staff are in the best hands they can be in at this point,” he said.
Sgt. Smith said they currently have 391 inmates in the jail.
“We’re working with certain judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys and obviously if an inmate is eligible for a bond, then they’re given that. If there’s one that is eligible, obviously, we’re going to grant that, but there are some that would not be eligible, those that have high crimes,” Sgt. Smith explained.
“I just hope and pray that he can get a bond so I can come home and take care of him,” said Amy Smith.
According to the sheriff’s office, 21 inmates refused testing Friday and three cases are pending. They also said two of the 48 detention officer staff members tested Friday are positive and one is inconclusive. The inconclusive case will be retested.
