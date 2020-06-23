New director of Columbus Dept. of Inspections and Codes recommended

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The next Director of the Department of Inspections and Codes has been recommended.
City Manager Isaiah Hugley will go before the Columbus City Council to confirm Ryan Pruett’s appointment as the new director.
Pruett has worked with the Columbus Consolidated Government since 2016 and has managed more than $40 million in improvements to city infrastructure.
He has worked on projects, such as the River Road Roundabout, South Commons Softball Complex renovations, Health Department renovations and more. He has also worked on projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Department of State and NASA.
“I look forward to using my experience and passion for construction to work with the staff of the Inspections and Code Department and our construction industry partners to continue to deliver safe buildings and homes for the citizens and visitors of our community,” said Ryan Pruett. “I would like to thank the City of Columbus for this opportunity to serve the citizens of Columbus in this new role.”
The city council meeting in which Pruett is set to be confirmed is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14.
