Practicing water safety as summer months arrive

You need to keep safety in mind and wear a personal flotation device. At the river it’s required as a Columbus city ordinance. Sometimes, things happen and it’s important to know what to do if yourself or a loved one slips and falls into the water. If it’s a loved one, there’s a technique called “reach and don’t go.” Try to extend something or lie down and extend out something to that person that’s in trouble in the water and then pull in.