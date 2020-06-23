Rebels make adjustments as they prepare for season

LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - Day one of practice looked different for Chambers Academy -- and it looks different now. They’re allowed to use equipment, so the football was flying around this week.
“We just make sure we keep the balls sanitized between groups or repetitions and things like that and just try to be as safe as we can from that standpoint,” said Rebels head coach Jason Allen. “There’s no substitute for the real thing and we’ve been working hard at being able to throw the ball and catch the ball better and that’s kind of hard to do without a ball.”
They also moved the weight room outside. Change can be good for these kids.
“I think our guys have enjoyed a little bit of that change,” Allen said.
Chambers brought in some new faces this year, and Allen and the coaching staff have had to teach them during this tough time.
“We’ve got 12 to 14 new players in our new program and our way of doing things,” Allen said. “It’s been refreshing.”
So as they wait for the future, Allen is intent on preparing the Rebels for another run at the AISA state championship game.
“We’re going to treat this like a normal season,” said Allen. “We’re going to be prepared, ready to go.”
Allen likes how things look so far on the field.
“This has been one of our best off-seasons by far. I couldn’t be more pleased with the attitude and effort we’ve seen.”
The Rebels open the season on the road versus Lee-Scott Academy on August 21.
