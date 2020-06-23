Senator Ed Harbison talks newly passed hate crime bill in Ga.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia is a signature away from a new law that gets tough on hate crimes.
Tuesday, House Bill 246 made history when it was passed by the state legislature. The bill now heads to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk for signature.
Senator Ed Harbison, a co-sponsor of the bill in the Senate, talks about the newly passed hate crime bill. He discusses why it’s such a significant piece of legislation, who the bill is designed to protect, and why the bill is needed outside the laws that already in place.
