Staying Stormy at Times Through Mid-Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More rain and storms in the forecast through Wednesday as a series of disturbances passing through the Southeast keep our weather pattern more unsettled than usual for a typical summer day. One benefit of decent cloud and rain coverage though is that high temperatures should only top out in the mid to upper 80s at best through mid-week. Each afternoon and evening will feature the potential for a couple of isolated strong storms that could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning, but overall the severe threat is low.
A few showers and storms will be around still for Thursday, but overall rain chances go down for the latter half of the week as a weak front approaches Georgia and Alabama. By Friday, highs will be back in the low 90s, which will be the trend through next week. Once we get past the next few days, the weather pattern turns more akin to standard summer fare around here: hot, humid, a mix of sun and clouds, and hit-or-miss storms during the afternoon hours (10-30% coverage each day). Don’t forget, a dense plume of Saharan Dust will make its way toward the Gulf Coast later this week too. Though the high dust concentration could aggravate those with respiratory issues, it will make for some decent sunrises and sunsets, plus help limit tropical activity through through the Central Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico.
