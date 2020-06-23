Suspect arrested in Columbus for manufacturing false ID, bank card fraud and theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in Columbus for fraud and credit card theft.
33-year-old Marcus Broadnax, also known as Derrick Winters, was arrested Sunday and is charged with manufacturing false identification, card theft, and card fraud.
Columbus police responded to a restaurant Sunday in reference to credit card fraud. The investigation led to Broadnax being apprehended.
Police say an officer located a counterfeit Georgia identification card and several bank card sin Broadnax’s possession. The counterfeit identification card had Broadnax’s photo on it, but was in the name of Derrick Winters. Broadnax also had several bank cards with the embossed name of Derrick Winters and Travis Pepper.
Police determined these names do not belong to legitimate people. The names are aliases of Broadnax. Police obtained for additional felony warrants for Broadnax’s arrest.
Broadnax turned himself into police on the outstanding warrants. He was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident and bonded out of jail almost immediately after his arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.
