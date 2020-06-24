Butler police searching for man with mental health issues last seen over the weekend

Warren Austin Fincher, reported missing in Butler (Source: Butler Police Department)
By Alex Jones | June 24, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated June 24 at 12:33 PM

BUTLER, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Butler are searching for a man with mental issues who was reported missing over the weekend.

38-year-old Warren Austin Fincher was last seen just north of Butler on Saturday, June 20 in a 2006 white Nissan Altima with tinted windows and a spider sticker on the rear trunk area and Georgia tag RLQ0755.

He is possibly wearing blue jeans or camouflage with a gray t-shirt. He is 5′8″ and approximately 165 pounds.

Fincher reportedly has mental health issues, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to reach out to law enforcement at 770-358-5159.

