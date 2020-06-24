Butler police searching for man with mental health issues last seen over the weekend

BUTLER, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Butler are searching for a man with mental issues who was reported missing over the weekend.
38-year-old Warren Austin Fincher was last seen just north of Butler on Saturday, June 20 in a 2006 white Nissan Altima with tinted windows and a spider sticker on the rear trunk area and Georgia tag RLQ0755.
He is possibly wearing blue jeans or camouflage with a gray t-shirt. He is 5′8″ and approximately 165 pounds.
Fincher reportedly has mental health issues, according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to reach out to law enforcement at 770-358-5159.
