Cavaliers deal with departures as they prepare for 2020

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - Callaway head football coach Pete Wiggins knows there will be challenges every season.
"There's always been adversities that you know are going to come your way, but this has been something different," Wiggins said.
It’s definitely different this year. COVID-19 pushed back the start of the Cavaliers’ preparations for the upcoming season, but Wiggins isn’t complaining.
"We're all playing from the same field and it's some adversities we have to overcome."
Another challenge is replacing key players who graduated after last season’s run to the state semifinals. Gone are Tank Bigsby, Jacob Callaway and Tate Johnson, all Division I signees, among other players. Without a spring practice it makes it tough to replace them, but Wiggins is taking a next-man-up attitude.
“There’s a lot of shoes to fill,” said Wiggins, “but this football team’s got great work ethic and great tradition so we’re looking for the next guy to step up.”
Now he’s looking for his guys to put in the work as they prepare for the 2020 season.
"We just want to get back to what we do, get back to work and get back to our team and have fun with it, but we're going to get a lot of work out of it as well."
And Wiggins is glad to see their faces after a long layoff.
“When you spend the time that we do on the field and in the weight room for a bunch of years, you miss these guys,” said Wiggins. “Just proud that we’re back in work mode with our kids.”
The Cavaliers will open the season on August 21 when they host Alabama state power Opelika.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.