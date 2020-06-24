Chattahoochee Valley Community College to host drive-thru campus tour, scholarship opportunities

“The drive-thru event provides a way for us to continue safe distancing while continuing to serve the community,” said Dr. Tim Harrison, Dean of Students and College Services. “For the past couple of years, we have taken our CVCC bus on the road and set up shop at various locations around the community for several days, greeting people as they came through and offering our assistance in helping them reach their educational goals. We will do the same at our drive-thru event, and we’re excited to be able to continue this tradition in a new way.”