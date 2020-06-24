Chattahoochee Valley Community College to host drive-thru campus tour, scholarship opportunities

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College is inviting the community to learn more about the college drive-thru style in order to practice social distancing due to COVID-19.
The event provides an opportunity to experience CVCC by driving through the campus, stopping at each tent station to talk with faculty and staff, while gathering information about the college.
“The drive-thru event provides a way for us to continue safe distancing while continuing to serve the community,” said Dr. Tim Harrison, Dean of Students and College Services. “For the past couple of years, we have taken our CVCC bus on the road and set up shop at various locations around the community for several days, greeting people as they came through and offering our assistance in helping them reach their educational goals. We will do the same at our drive-thru event, and we’re excited to be able to continue this tradition in a new way.”
The drive-thru tour will also have giveaways, such as several scholarship opportunities. CVCC plans to have a drawing each day for a scholarship. Those who apply for admission for the fall do not have to be present at the drawing to win.
The event is scheduled for July 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and July 8 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place in the parking lot of the Industrial and Performing Arts Center located at the front of campus.
CVCC is located at 2602 College Drive in Phenix City, Alabama.
