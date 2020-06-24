Columbus community leaders react to Ga. hate crime bill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia’s legislature passed hate crimes legislation Tuesday deemed essential by state leaders, sending the measure to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk.
The price Republicans exacted for moving that legislation forward was simultaneous passage of a bill that would mandate penalties for crimes targeting police and other first responders. The action comes after Senate Republicans had added police as a protected class to the hate crimes legislation last week, but then moved those protections to a separate bill in a deal between the parties.
While that bill waits on the governor’s signature, Georgia has been one of only four states that does not have a hate crimes law.
People from different walks of life call this only the first step. It’s a bill that State Senator Ed Harbison and Representative Calvin Smyre sponsored.
House Bill 426 covers race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender, mental disability, or physical disability.
“This is a win. We need to say we are not a state that stands for hate,” said Jacy Jenkins, the Columbus mayor’s liaison for LGBTQ and issues/
“Definitely needed, long overdue since racism still exists.,” NAACP President Melvin Tanner said.
With the bill being only a signature away from becoming law, community leaders said it’s only the first step toward social justice. According to Jenkins, the most important thing is the mandatory reporting of these kinds of incidents.
“Cops have to report these hate crimes and that is really the best step in the right direction,” Jenkins said.
“It’s a great feeling and it will bring a sense of relief to those communities who are habitually targeted by crimes of hate,” Pastor Adrian Chester said.
Rabbi Beth Schwartz from Temple Israel knows the pain of being targeted. Someone posted anti-semetic posters on their Columbus building last summer.
“It’s not okay to take your hate out in action,” Schwartz said.
She said this legislation needs to be followed up with education. Others said enforcement should also be a priority.
“This doesn’t serve as a deterrent for further hate crimes, but it is a step in the right direction in accountability and further reporting,” Jenkins said.
“I would just say keep a watchful eye right? It’s one thing to have it on the books right, but without swift and equitable enforcement from the judiciary, it’s just a piece of paper,” Chester said.
One thing to remember is this new bill does not increase maximum punishments for perpetrators who commit a hate crime. That’s one thing activists still want to see done in time.
The bill raises minimum punishments and increases the reporting of hate crimes. The reporting is a big deal, according to the people News Leader 9 spoke with who said this will allow for community awareness and studies to be done on the number of hate crimes in specific communities.
