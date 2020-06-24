Congressman Sanford Bishop proposes new location, faster opening for Columbus Veteran Healthcare Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congressman Sanford Bishop is proposing a push for a new location and faster opening for the Columbus Veteran Healthcare Center.
Bishop released a statement Tuesday saying, “The terms of the current contract are no longer acceptable because during this time of a pandemic, veterans in the Columbus area should not be forced to wait a year and a half for the construction of a brand new facility when there is an existing facility currently available that the Columbus CBOC could occupy within a month.
The congressman added that the facility on Comer Avenue would be a more reasonable location and can could be up within 30 days.
Bishop sent the following letter to the secretary of Veterans Affairs:
