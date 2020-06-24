Harris County School District summer feeding program extended

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District’s Seamless Summer Feeding Program has been extended.
The program was scheduled to end June 29, but will be extended through July 31. The program will pause June 30 through July 5 and resume July 6.
Children 18 and younger will be given meals at no cost each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at the following locations:
- Park Elementary School - US-27, Hamilton
- Bethesda Baptist Church – Highway 85, Ellerslie
- Dollar General - 22 Kennon Road, Fortson
- Pine Lane Apartments – 134 South Church Street, Pine Mountain Pine
