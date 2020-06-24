5 inmates, driver injured after Harris County prison detail vehicle overturns

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Five inmates and a state corrections officers are recovering from minor injuries after the Harris County prison detail vehicle they were traveling in overturned during an accident.
According to Sgt. Scott Jetter with the Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened at 4:05 p.m. on Hwy. 27 just south of Pine Mountain on Monday, June 23.
All five inmates were taken to the hospital where they where treated and subsequently released. The driver was not taken to the hospital.
The group was driving to the work camp on Hwy. 166 when the driver entered a left downhill curve and traveled off the right side of the road, according to Sgt. Jetter. The driver then reportedly over-corrected and traveled into the southbound and northbound lanes, repeating a back and forth pattern before overturning the vehicle on the driver’s left side.
The vehicle sustained significant damage and was totaled.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, but the driver indicated he felt a pull in the steering wheel and their could have been an alignment issue with the vehicle.
