Midnight Express 5K in Columbus canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A midnight tradition in Columbus for decades is canceling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year would have been the 40th running of the Country’s Barbecue Midnight Express 5K, one of the biggest events in the city for runners and walkers. The event raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for the visually impaired.
Organizers from the restaurant said they’ve ran in hot conditions and even during a few hurricanes, but they think canceling the Midnight Express 5K in 2020 is the right decision.
Scott Ressmeyer of Country’s Barbecue said they may come up with a virtual run at midnight to replace it, but they plan to be back with the in-person Midnight Express in 2021.
