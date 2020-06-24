National Infantry Museum cancels Independence Day Celebration, plans virtual celebration instead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum’s annual Independence Day celebration, Freedom Fest, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of not giving the community anyway to commemorate the nation’s 244th anniversary, officials at the NIM are planning a virtual celebration.
Their social media pages, which have been the center of their education initiatives since the museum closed in mid-March, will feature a full day of celebration on the Fourth of July.
Freedom Fest has been a fan-favorite family event since 2013.
The museum has not yet set a date for reopening.
