National Infantry Museum cancels Independence Day Celebration, plans virtual celebration instead
By Alex Jones | June 24, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT - Updated June 24 at 10:55 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum’s annual Independence Day celebration, Freedom Fest, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of not giving the community anyway to commemorate the nation’s 244th anniversary, officials at the NIM are planning a virtual celebration.

Their social media pages, which have been the center of their education initiatives since the museum closed in mid-March, will feature a full day of celebration on the Fourth of July.

Freedom Fest has been a fan-favorite family event since 2013.

The museum has not yet set a date for reopening.

