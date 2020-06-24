51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Muscogee County in a single day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department says there are 51 new positive cases in Muscogee County Wednesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 status report, this is the highest increase in a single day since the pandemic hit. The second highest day is 41 cases reported June 15.
“We don’t really know exactly why,” says Pamela Kirkland, director of communications with the Columbus Health Department. “We can’t really pinpoint anything. If we could, then we could really take some measures to stop the spread. But at this point, all we can do is keep telling everybody the same thing that we’ve been telling them, which is to social distance and wear a mask and the hand washing.”
Kirkland says possible factors contributing to this spike could be people not remembering to keep their distance as more restaurants and businesses reopen, increased testing, and the health department getting test results back within 24 hours.
Augusta University Neuroscience Professor Dr. Dave Blake has been tracking coronavirus numbers across Georgia and in Columbus.
“It’s not moving up in Georgia as aggressively as compared to South Carolina or Alabama, but it is going up. And it seems to go up when the states move into the phase of reopening, when they start to allow bars, nightclubs and full-capacity seating in restaurants,” Blake explains.
Kirkland says hospitalization numbers are also up in Muscogee County.
“I know for a lot of people, they’re tired of all the guidelines and not being able to do what they want to do and it’s very frustrating for everybody, but we have to continue to wear masks. Keep social distancing in mind so that we can keep the people who are at higher risk from getting sick and needing to be hospitalized,” Kirkland says.
As of Wednesday evening, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports 208 hospitalizations in Muscogee County.
