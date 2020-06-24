Rain Chances Dropping by Friday & The Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms will stick around through Wednesday night and some of them will be strong to severe. We’ll keep our eye on pockets of damaging winds to go along with the risk of hail, lightning, and heavy downpours. Expect another scattering of rain and storms on Thursday, but the storms likely won’t be as intense as what we are seeing now. For Friday, the coverage of rain should drop off quite a bit, and then the rain coverage will only be around 10-20% over the weekend. This doesn’t mean we will stay completely dry, but many folks will be able to escape the rain and see highs climbing back into the lower 90s. By next week, Monday will be a pretty average day with regard to rain chances and temperatures, but the weather becomes a bit more unsettled by the time we head into the middle of next week with a better coverage of rain and storms on each day going forward.