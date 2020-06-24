Section of Wright Street in Auburn to close through weekend

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A section of Wright Street will be closed to through traffic while a crane is put up for the construction of the Wright Street Parking Deck.
The closure will take place from Thursday, June 25 through Monday, June 29 between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Businesses and residences along Wright Street will remain accessible by Glenn or Magnolia Avenues.
Travelers are advised to take alternate routes to avoid delays.
The Wright Street Parking Deck will add up to 350 public parking spaces downtown.
The deck is expected to be completed in 2021.
