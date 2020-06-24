Seven arrested after undercover drug sting at LaGrange restaurant

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The GBI West Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the LaGrange Police Department have ended a months long undercover investigation with seven arrests.
The seven-month investigation into the Main Street Pub in LaGrange concluded on June 11 and led to seven people being arrested for violating that Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Undercover drug purchases originated and occurred inside the restaurant and involved both employees and customers.
The following people were arrested in the investigation:
- Frederick Swint – 42, of LaGrange - charged with sale of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, use of a cellular device during the commission of a felony
- Kaen McDonald – 28, of LaGrange - charged with sale of cocaine (2 counts),use of a cellular device during the commission of a felony
- Breanna Mitchell – 24, of LaGrange - charged with sale of cocaine (2 counts),use of a cellular device during the commission of a felony
- Zaven Williams – 23, of LaGrange - charged with sale of cocaine, use of a cellular device during the commission of a felony
- Hunter Wood – 22, of LaGrange - charged with sale of cocaine, possession of a schedule I drug, use of a cellular device during the commission of a felony
- Rashawn Lovelace – 23, of LaGrange - charged with sale of cocaine (3 counts)
- Chris Sweatt – 36, of LaGrange, sale of schedule IV drug
The GBI says that more arrests and charges are pending.
