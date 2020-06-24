Some churches in Chambers County begin to hold in-person services amid pandemic

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Also. (WTVM) - For some people in the Chattahoochee Valley, Wednesday nights mean heading to church for fellowship or services, now with some social distancing measures.
Some churches in Chambers County are taking it slow when it comes to reopening. Wednesday was the first night that some people were welcomed back inside First Baptist Church of Lafayette.
The pastor said though they haven’t had any members infected with the virus, they’ve been hosting outdoor services only, as a safety precaution. He said they hope to be fully open by September 13.
“Churches have kind of gotten a bad rap the past few months,” said Pastor Scott Ferguson. “Like these people went to this church or that church and then got it.' So, it’s with a little fear and trepidation that we open back up tonight, but we’re looking forward to it. We wanted to take it slow and easy and also just to protect our folks and our community and be a good neighbor.”
According to the pastor of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Lanett, they may not open until August. Other churches in the area have already opened their sanctuaries.
