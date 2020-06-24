Troup County Sheriff’s Office holds press conference addressing COVID-19 outbreak in jail

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Wednesday to share what officials are doing to protect inamtes following a COVID-19 outbreak at the county’s jail.
Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said out of the 316 inmates that were tested, more than 70 tested positive for coronavirus and efforts are underway to reduce the number of inmates in the jail.
“Our law enforcement officers, one thing they have agreed to do is not to bring people to jail, but to cite them and release them,” said Woodruff. “We want to keep as many people out of jail as possible, even in booking. So, they are citing them, giving them a court date, and releasing them on minor charges.”
Woodruff said that’s just one way he is working to control the COVID-19 outbreak within the Troup County Jail.
71 inmates who tested positive have been taken out of general population within the jail and are now being quarantined
A doctor at the Georgia Department of Public Health said the next step is to bring in a professor of infectious disease from Emory University who specializes in working with correctional facilities.
“Dr. Spalding will be coming in tomorrow and doing a walk through of the jail to just kind of get an idea of the layout,” said Dr. Olubenga Obasanjo. “Moving forward, she will be advising us in all the mitigation procedures we will be doing with the jail and with the sheriff’s office.”
The sheriff said they have three nurses during the day and one at night.
Woodruff said that’s just not enough. He said understandably, inmates’ family members want to make sure the inmates are getting the proper medical care.
“I get calls from family members all the time saying my son is in the back or my daughter is in the back and they need medical care,” Woodruff said. “I personally will send somebody back there to get them and take them to medical.”
