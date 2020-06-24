Weather Pattern Staying Unsettled; Tracking the Saharan Dust

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another chance of rain and storms in the forecast for Wednesday into Thursday with the unsettled weather of late not quite fading away from the Chattahoochee Valley just yet. A stalled-out front to our north coupled with some passing disturbances will keep rain coverage around 50-70%, especially during the afternoon and evening hours through tomorrow; however, this type of pattern can also produce rain showers after sunset and before sunrise, too. There still exists a low-end risk for a severe threat with developing storms moving in this afternoon with the main concern being gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. We can’t totally rule out a brief, weak spin-up tornado, but overall the threat is still very low. With plenty of cloud cover around (apart from some steamy breaks of sunshine), highs will only get into the mid to upper 80s at best through tomorrow.