Weather Pattern Staying Unsettled; Tracking the Saharan Dust

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another chance of rain and storms in the forecast for Wednesday into Thursday with the unsettled weather of late not quite fading away from the Chattahoochee Valley just yet. A stalled-out front to our north coupled with some passing disturbances will keep rain coverage around 50-70%, especially during the afternoon and evening hours through tomorrow; however, this type of pattern can also produce rain showers after sunset and before sunrise, too. There still exists a low-end risk for a severe threat with developing storms moving in this afternoon with the main concern being gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. We can’t totally rule out a brief, weak spin-up tornado, but overall the threat is still very low. With plenty of cloud cover around (apart from some steamy breaks of sunshine), highs will only get into the mid to upper 80s at best through tomorrow.
Friday will transition us back to more heat and relatively drier conditions over the weekend with just isolated showers and storms in the mix and 90s for highs. The weather pattern next week could possibly feature some better rain chances again though, as we’re seeing hints of another upper-level low hanging out over the Southeast for a few days. AKA slightly cooler than average temperatures and clouds and showers around at times. We’ll keep you posted!
As far as the tropics, Dolly formed in the northern Atlantic yesterday, but has weakened into a tropical depression, and will be merely a well-behaved “fish storm.” Tropical activity in our neck of the woods should stay limited thanks to the Saharan dust finally moving into the Gulf of Mexico. It should stick around through the weekend making for some great sunrises and sunsets!
