Columbus Chamber of Commerce names first African-American President and CEO

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus, Ga. Chamber of Commerce has made a historic announcement with their next President and CEO.
Jerald Mitchell is the first African-American President and CEO of the Greater Columbus, Ga. Chamber of Commerce.
Mitchell is currently the Vice President of Economic Development for the Atlanta Beltline, Inc., a development corporation for one of the largest redevelopment projects in the U.S.
In addition to leading the Chamber, Mitchell will lead the Columbus 2025 strategic plan.
“Jerald has a unique combination of leadership skills that will be immeasurably valuable to the Chamber and our entire region,” said Chamber Board Chair Pace Halter. “His strategic thinking and visionary outlook will allow Columbus to both build upon past achievements and take our region to amazing new heights.
“I was drawn to Columbus because the people that I’ve interacted with in Columbus were clear about the importance of building a more resilient economy and one that is more inclusive. I’m excited about expanding upon what this business community has started and about collaboratively bringing new ideas to the table,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell will officially begin work on September 1, 2020.
