Columbus Technical College honors spring 2020 graduates with drive-thru graduation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local college celebrated its spring 2020 graduates Wednesday.
Faculty and staff of Columbus Technical College gathered to cheer on and celebrate graduates as they picked up their diplomas. They gathered in a drive-thru fashion similar to local high schools in the area.
Upon receiving their diplomas, the graduates also received little gifts from the school and a waving sendoff from their teachers.
“Our graduates have worked hard to achieve their goals,” said Martha Ann Todd, president of Columbus Technical College. “Over 400 graduates are being celebrated at this time. We wanted to make sure that even at a time where we have to wear masks and practice social distancing and we are not able to have our traditional ceremony that we had scheduled in June, we wanted to make sure that they are recognized on their achievements and are celebrated.”
Two celebration drive-by sessions were held for the graduates Wednesday.
