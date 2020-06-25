Fort Benning cancels 2020 Independence Celebration

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning’s annual Independence Celebration which was previously rescheduled for late August due to COVID-19 has now been canceled.
Fort Benning MWR says that after careful consideration of keeping the community safe and healthy, they have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the event.
The 2021 Independence Celebration has been scheduled for June 26, and officials say they are expecting next year’s event to be incredible.
Headliners Andy Grammer and Macy Kate, who were both scheduled to perform at the event, have both agreed to return for the 2021 Independence Celebration.
The annual Independence Celebration is meant to provide soldiers and their families a safe way to celebrate our nation’s independence and enjoy music, food, demonstrations and more.
