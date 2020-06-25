Ga. DPH release update on COVID-19 recoveries, deaths at personal care homes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seniors are seriously threatened by COVID-19.
Personal care homes across the country have had to deal with the lives lost to the virus, but there have been some local recoveries reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The Americus campus of Magnolia Manor had 42 residents test positive but announced that 32 of them have since recovered. Recoveries of 29 residents continue at the Columbus East campus.
Perfect Care in Americus shows 10 of 17 diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered.
Muscogee Manor has 11 recoveries out of 48 positive cases so far.
Joe-Ann Burgin Nursing Home in Cuthbert shows 40 people have recovered out of 55 with coronavirus.
In Thomaston, Harberview Health Systems shows 34 recoveries out of 52 diagnosed.
The Georgia Department of Health updates COVID-19 cases, deaths, and recoveries for all nursing homes across the state each morning.
