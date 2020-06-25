Hotter & Drier Days Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After another day with some rain and storms around, we will look for drier conditions as we head into Friday and the weekend - and Monday of next week too. The rain coverage for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday should be 20% or less, and we’ll bump the coverage up to 30% on Monday. Highs will climb back into the lower 90s. Next week, the weather becomes a bit more unsettled with scattered showers and storms returning to the forecast for Tuesday through Friday. The coverage will be between 50-70% on any given day, so it will definitely be a time to prepare for any showers or storms if you have outdoor plans. Highs should drop back off to the mid to upper 80s on the days with the highest coverage of rain, storms, and clouds.