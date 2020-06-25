Lanett city employee warns of COVID-19 after testing positive with no symptoms

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - An employee for the City of Lanett said he tested positive for COVID-19 without showing any symptoms.
The employee said his experience is a testament that people can have the virus and not know it.
Teddy Morris said he got tested after several people at Lanett’s city hall tested positive in April. According to Morris, he was surprised to get his positive results and kept waiting for symptoms and the sickness to kick in.
Ultimately, he said he lost his taste for a few days but probably wouldn’t have noticed if he had not tested positive a few days before.
“You’re sitting there thinking, ‘am I going to get real sick from this’ because I had a lot of friends and relatives that got sick,” said Morris. “They got really sick. And I think everyone should use caution because it’s still out there.”
Morris said he never had a fever and never had a cough, but he and his wife did quarantine for two weeks.
