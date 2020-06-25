Local attorney addresses employment concerns during COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People have different thoughts when it comes to working or not working during the coronavirus pandemic.
Attorney Gary Bruce answers many of the questions people have regarding the topic.
He explains the options employees have if they work for a private company and find themselves working in an environment they believe to be COVID-19 contaminated. Bruce also discusses how much an employer can legally tell their staff about any possible COVID-19 infections among their workers.
Bruce tells what companies are obligated to do to help mitigate health risks once they learn of possible COVID-19 contamination.
