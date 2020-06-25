Local law enforcement official speak on Ga. police protection bill

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Alongside House Bill 426 is House Bill 838, also known as the police protection bill.
House Bill 838 was passed simultaneously with the hate crimes law bill as a way to protect law enforcement from being targeted for crimes because of their job.
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley said he doesn’t think a bill like this Is needed in his county because people respect law enforcement. But in larger communities like Columbus, it could come in handy with everything going on across the country.
“I think it draws a need for enhanced awareness,” said Jolley. “Law enforcement needs to be prepared. They need to lookout for what’s around them and they need to be aware and prepared for what’s going on. I think if we have the proper training, if we have the proper supervision, the proper leadership, law enforcement will be okay.”
House Bill 838 is also awaiting Governor Brian Kemp’s signature.
