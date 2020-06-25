Miss Georgia Competition rescheduled for June 2021 in Columbus due to COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new Miss Georgia will not be crowned in Columbus in 2020.
The next competition is scheduled for June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday, the Miss Georgia contestants and a few of the board members along with Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson met to discuss why the recent changes were made.
“Well, because of Miss America addressing the pandemic with COVID-19 we are allowed to offer the addendums to their contract that will extend their service for one year,” said CEO and executive director, Trina Pruitt. “And those with age requirements, they are going to be allowed to be grandfathered in if they were going to age out.”
The host site for the Miss Georgia Competition will be the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.