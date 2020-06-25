New Renfroe’s Market opens in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Construction of a new supermarket in Phenix City is complete.
Renfroe’s Market held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is located at 3482 Crosswinds Road.
Renfroe’s is operated on the idea that customers should feel welcomed upon entering their store and have a clean atmosphere while striving to focus on giving their customers a value for their dollar.
Renfroe’s Market is operated by the Renfroe family based out of Montgomery, Alabama.
