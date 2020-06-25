Phenix City pastor spends part of the day praying for children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The pastor of an East Alabama church spent part of his day Thursday kneeling at the alter praying for children.
Reverend Isaac Hudson of Nichols Chapel AME Church in Phenix City put out a call on Facebook for people to send him the names of their children and grandchildren so he could call out their individual names during prayer at the alter at noon.
The response was overwhelming. Parents sent Hudson hundreds of names.
Hudson said it’s important to pray for kids.
