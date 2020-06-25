Piedmont breast cancer treatment center renamed after longtime healthcare advocate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Breast Care Center is being given a new name to honor the memory of a longtime community supporter and breast cancer treatment advocate, Elena Amos.
The Elena Amos Breast Care Center is located inside the John B. Amos Cancer Center, which is named after her husband.
“By dedicating the John B. Amos Cancer Center’s breast care facility to Mrs. Elena, our family hopes to unite Mr. John and Mrs. Elena’s legacies under one roof,” said Wanda Amos, daughter-in-law of the late John and Elena Amos.
John and Elena Amos’ lifelong commitment to providing world-class cancer treatment, and Elena’s focus on women’s health, has paved the way for cancer treatment and healthcare in the Chattahoochee Valley.
The John B. Amos Cancer Center underwent a multi-million dollar expansion and renovation project in 2019 to double its capacity. The Elena Amos Breast Care Center, as it is now known, moved to the facility in August 2019 alongside the expansion and sees over 15,000 patients annually.
