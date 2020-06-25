Still Some Storms Around Before a Drier Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite the plume of Saharan dust making its way inland across the Gulf Coast, too many clouds around this morning to enjoy much of a stunning sunrise across the Valley. Those clouds have already ushered in some light rain, which will transition to scattered storms during the afternoon hours today. With more clouds than sun around again, highs will still run below average in the mid to upper 80s at best. Fortunately, we don’t anticipate any strong or severe storms today, but of course lightning and heavy downpours are all still a possibility.