Suspect charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment after altercation with girlfriend in LaGrange

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is facing charges following an altercation with his girlfriend Thursday afternoon.
Conderion Copeland is charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Webster Street in reference to a woman asking for help. Upon arrival, they met the victim who reported that during an altercation with Copeland, he placed her in a choke hold, which prevented her from leaving the residence and caused her to momentarily lose consciousness.
After the investigation into the incident was complete, Copeland was charged.
