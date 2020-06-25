Weems ready to head to Oakland for MLB season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Back in March, Jordan Weems was making his mark as a non-roster invitee to Oakland’s spring training camp. He had a legit shot at earning a spot in the A’s big league bullpen until things got crazy with the pandemic.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen and it kind of wears on you mentally that you’re going to lose another year, not making your dream come true and get to the big leagues,” Weems said. “It was kind of bittersweet getting that taken away from you in the first spring training just because you worked so hard and you see your dreams kind of coming true. And now we’re getting to do it again and hopefully I can pick it up where we left off.”
Weems has been hard at work back home in Columbus, hitting the gym to stay as close as he can to game shape for the if-and-when.
“I feel great,” said the former Columbus High Blue Devil. “Chasen (Perry) does a great job here at Impact Performance getting our bodies ready, and with Blake Rivera and some of the other guys, it’s been nice to have them in here and working with them, and having catchers like Ben Schorr, who’s going to Auburn next year – guys to have in here and just to work with. It’s really nice to have a bunch of athletes to get after it with.”
So forget the if-and-when question mark -- If has officially become when, and Weems can finally make some concrete plans.
“I’m just sticking to my routine working out,” said Weems, “long tossing, getting off the mound. And then next week, it looks like I’m making some flights, trying to figure out where I’m going to be living and whatnot in Oakland. Spring Training 2.0 is what they’re calling it.”
“All you can do is hope for the opportunity, and when you get it you’ve got to be ready. All of this preparation in here and throwing, just everything that I’ve worked for, it’s all coming together and hopefully I can make it happen. We’ll see how it goes, and I’m excited.”
Report date for training camp in Oakland is July 1, as Weems resumes his quest to make the big league roster.
