Back the Badge Lee Co. hosting motorcycle ride in honor of fallen Auburn officer

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Back the Badge of Lee County is hosting a motorcycle ride Saturday morning to honor fallen Auburn Police Officer William Buechner.
Buechner was shot and killed in May 2019 while responding to a domestic call. Two other officers were injured. Whether you’re from East Alabama or West Georgia, all are invited to attend the event.
Proceeds form the event will benefit Buechner’s family, including his two children.
"Gunners law enforcement motorcycle club created a trust fund, and this is for his son Henry and Mckenna," said organizer Ruben Garza.
“He served the community over there, the police department,” said John Maxwell of Maxwell’s Motorcycles. “It’s to remember him and help raise money for his kids. I’m all about helping out the kids.”
If you’re from Columbus, you can meet with a group at Maxwell’s Motorcycles on Gateway Court at 8:30 a.m. to head toward the event. The ride begins in the old Big Swamp Harley Davidson parking lot in Opelika.
