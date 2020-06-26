Columbus police gives out gift bags with masks to youth at Ashley Station apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department received a generous supply of masks from an anonymous donor.
The department received 200 masks and handed out gift bags Thursday to children at Ashley Station apartments. The gift bags included one of the masks.
One police officer hopes this gesture will further build trust within the community while also ensuring youth have proper masks to stay safe from COVID-19.
Columbus police are planning to give out another 100 masks to children whose parents are present Tuesday, July 14 at Avalon Apartments
