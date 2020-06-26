Community members gather for rescheduled Juneteenth event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A week overdue Juneteenth celebration took place in Columbus Friday.
The city had a Juneteenth event scheduled on an appropriate date. However, city officials said the event didn’t happen because organizers did not reserve the space through the city as required.
"It honestly makes me feel powerful simply because we haven't had the ability or the knowledge given to us to know what Juneteenth is," said Talia Goshay.
Thursday’s celebration included several vendors, fireworks, jumpy houses for children, and food.
