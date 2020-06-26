Elaine Gillispie remains on ballot for runoff in Columbus City Council special election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The ballot for a runoff election in Columbus will feature two of the three candidates originally intended to be on it.
Elaine Gillispie, who lost the election to hold the District 4 Columbus City Council seat for the next regular term, has decided to remain on the ballot for the special election determining who will fulfill the unexpired term.
Longtime city councilwoman and Mayor Pro-Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh stepped down from her seat in late 2019, citing health reasons as the motivating factor behind her retirement.
At the time of her retirement, Valerie Thompson was appointed to hold the seat until a special election could be held to determine who would fulfill the remainder of the term. Thompson, who was also set to be on the ballot in the runoff election, decided to step down from the race.
Toyia Tucker, who won the election to hold the seat for the next four years and received 45% of the vote in the initial special election, remains on the ballot alongside Gillispie.
The run-off election in Muscogee County is scheduled for Aug. 11 with early voting beginning on July 20.
