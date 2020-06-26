Food pantries in the Chattahoochee Valley stretched thin during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A global pandemic brings many challenges, including food insecurity.
Food pantries like Feeding the Valley Food Bank and the Valley Rescue mission are struggling to meet the increased food demand.
Feeding the Valley CEO Frank Sheppard said his organization is seeing more than a 50 percent increase, meaning about half the people they’re seeing at distribution sites, they’ve never seen before.
Sheppard and the Valley Rescue Mission’s Greg Wilson explained how you can give.
“Of course we accept donations from anyone who has a gracious heart who wants to donate to the mission,” said Wilson. “You can show up at the mission and we have people on standby ready to pick up any food that is donated to us.”
“You know cash donations are the best for us because we can by purchasing in bulk, get the price down to about 10 percent of retail,” said Sheppard. “So, the dollar you hand me will get me a lot more food than the can of food you hand me.”
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.