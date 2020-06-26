Hazy, Hot, & Muggy for the Weekend; Rain Chances Low, but Not Zero

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain coverage as we head into the weekend will be 20-30% with the best chances typically coming in the afternoon and evening hours. It will be the ‘pop-up storms’ that we are so used to this time of year, and if you aren’t seeing those, then you’ll see more clouds than sun along with the hazy, hot, and muggy conditions. Highs should make it to the upper 80s and lower 90s both days. Going into Monday of next week, we will hold the rain coverage around 30%, but the forecast becomes a bit more unsettled by Tuesday through Friday with a 50-70% coverage of rain and storms on any given day. Once again, the best chances will come during the afternoon and evening, but it’s always a good idea to prepare for rain if you have outdoor plans when the chances get that high. Next weekend looks drier again, but it’s a way out there in the forecast and we’ll have plenty of time to fine-tune things once we get closer.