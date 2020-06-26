LaGrange man arrested after burning stolen property on the side of the road

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is behind bars after officers saw him burning alleged stolen property on the side of the road.
Officers were patroling Handley St. and Baldwin St. when they saw 25-year-old Christopher Slay set fire to a bag at 4:51 a.m. on June 26.
Further investigation found that Slay’s bag contained stolen property and he had stolen electronics in his possession.
Officers also confirmed that Slay was involved in two cases of entering an auto.
Upon attempting to arrest him, Slay resisted the officers. He is being charged with arson, two counts of entering auto and felony obstruction of officers and is currently being held in the Troup County Jail.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact investigators at 706-883-2695 or 706-883-2630.
