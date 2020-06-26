Moratorium on utility bills coming to an end

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The COVID-19 pandemic led to a moratorium for many bills, meaning utilities would not cut ff power or water because you couldn’t pay.
That grace period is about to come to an end and Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols was in Columbus with a message.
“There were about 70,000 utility customers for Georgia Power that didn’t pay a dime, and so they’ve racked up some bills,” said Echols. “The moratorium is continuing until July the 15th, so for all the viewers out there, if you are behind, please call Georgia Power, make payment arrangements, so you can begin in October to pay off your balance.”
Echols said if you qualify, the Salvation Army may be able to provide low income assistance with a payment directly to your utility. Contact the Salvation Army for more information.
